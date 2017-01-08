New school board members to take oath; assistant principal nominees named

Three new members of the Muscogee County School Board will take the oath of office at a work session Monday night.
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the Muscogee County Public Education Building on Macon Road.
The administering of the oath will be conducted by Judge Marc E. D’Antonio of Probate Court.
New members are District 3 Representative Vanessa Jackson, District 5 Representative Laurie McRae and District 7 Representative Cathy Williams.
Also taking the oath will be veteran board member Patricia Hugley Green of District 1.
In other business:
▪ The board will discuss who will be the next chair of the school board replacing Rob Varner. The role of vice chair will also be addressed.
All indications point to Green being the next chair and Kia Chambers taking the vice chair position. A story in the Ledger-Enquirer earlier this week reported that, so far, Green and Chambers are the only ones who have asked fellow board members for their support in advance of the Jan. 17 meeting when votes are scheduled to be cast.
▪ The name of the new arts school which is currently under construction will be formally introduced. The recommendation is Midtown Columbus School of the Arts.
▪ Superintendent David Lewis is recommending the appointment of Otis Lofton Jr. as assistant principal at Fort Service Learning Magnet Academy. He is currently elementary dean at St. Mary’s Road Learning Magnet Academy and previously taught at Fort.
▪ Being recommended by Lewis for the position of assistant principal at North Columbus Elementary School is Quleria Person who is currently elementary dean at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy. She has taught at Rigdon Road Elementary.
▪ The board will receive a status report on district construction and also reports from the Columbus Museum and Chattahoochee Valley Libraries.
▪ Theresa El-Amin has asked to address the board in the public agenda.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments