No major problems caused by cold in Columbus

Pat Biegler, director of public works for Columbus, said on Sunday that no major problems have been reported because of the cold.
“Nothing serious at all,” she said. “There were a few places we had to go and put down sand on ice but that is it.”
According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Ga. the temperature here dropped to 19 degrees early Sunday morning. No record lows were set.
That cold came after 1.68 inches of rain fell here Friday.
More freezing temperatures are expected for early Monday morning, around 23 degrees, and Tuesday morning, around 31.
Temperatures will rise during the week with the high reaching 72 next Friday.
There is no serious threat of rain until the weekend.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
