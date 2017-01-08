Golden Globe nominees playing in Columbus at Carmike Cinemas

The 2017 Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday night and some of the nominated films are currently showing in Columbus.
The presentation of the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be at 8 p.m on WLTZ.
“La La Land,” which is showing at both the Carmike 15 and Ritz 13, is nominated in the category of best musical or comedy and its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are nominated for best actor and best actress, respectively, in that genre.
From “Fences,” which is showing at both the Carmike 15 and Ritz 13, Denzel Washington is nominated for best actor in a drama. Viola Davis is nominated for best supporting actress.
Also nominated for best supporting actress is Auburn University graduate Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” which is showing at both the Carmike 15 and Ritz 13.
Two films nominated for best animated feature, “Sing” and “Moana” are showing at both the Carmike 15 and Ritz 13.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
