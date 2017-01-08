Police, children’s advocates combat sex trafficking in Columbus

The 16-year-old girl came from what appeared to be a decent home. She didn’t fit the stereotype of a prostitute or someone caught up in a criminal lifestyle.
Yet, there she was allegedly performing sexual acts at hotels in Atlanta, Columbus and Phenix City as part of a sex trafficking enterprise.
Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, of the Columbus Police Sex Crime/Special Victims Unit, said the 2015 case defied all the stereotypes. And it still haunts her today.
“You can live on a farm and be trafficked. You can live in an affluent neighborhood and be trafficked,” she said.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion... to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation.”
For many people, that evokes images of impoverished youths being abducted in foreign lands and forced into slavery. But local victims’ advocates said human trafficking is a growing problem across Georgia. They are particularly concerned about sex trafficking, a type of human trafficking that’s fueling an illicit industry that preys on vulnerable minors.
With Atlanta considered one of the nation’s largest centers for sex trafficking, former state Attorney General Sam Olens announced a statewide campaign in April to combat the problem.
“Sex trafficking is considered modern-day slavery in which children are bought and sold for sex,” read a news release from his Olens’ office. “It happens throughout Georgia, from the streets of Atlanta to the back roads of small towns, and is often perpetrated in plain sight.”
January is national Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and some local experts are sounding the alarm.
Dent-Fitzpatrick said she couldn’t provide statistics on how many cases her department has handled over the past 12 months because the CPD is transitioning to a new system. However, she said it’s a growing problem in the community and the Columbus Police Sex Crime/Special Victims Unit has ramped up its response.
The unit was recently recognized by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for making the most cyber arrests (10 in one quarter) in Georgia.
She said the unit is getting the necessary training to adapt to technology that has made sex crimes more prevalent.
Bobbi Starr, co-founder of a local nonprofit organization called Micah’s Promise, said Columbus is particularly vulnerable because of the large number of foster care children and the shortage of beds available at homes. That opens the door for abandoned and runaway children to be lured into prostitution and other crime-related activities.
“When you look at the research, the majority of children that are trafficked, 85 to 89 percent come out of (Division of Family and Children Services) or foster care,” said Starr, who researched the topic as a grad student at Columbus State University. “Ninety percent or more have been sexually abused as children. You have runaways and delinquents who are highly susceptible to trafficking.”
Starr said many victimssuffer from early childhood sexual abuse, and they have been conditioned to believe that their worth is based on sexuality.
“These people — the traffickers — they’re masters at manipulation,” she said. “They know exactly who to go after. And for some of them, they know where to be for the kids who are seeking love.”
Human traffickers woo the victims with clothes, drugs and other things. Some traffickers use the Internet to lure them to the lifestyle.
“Before they know it, they’re in something that they don’t know how to get out of,” she said. “They don’t know that they are victims. They’ve been convinced and brainwashed not to trust law enforcement. Law enforcement is their enemy. Their family is their enemy.”
Dent-Fitzpatrick said the average age for a child first being exploited was 10-11 years old in 2016. Those children tend to live an average of seven years after the initial trafficking, eventually dying from AIDS, murder, botched abortions or overdosing on drugs.
Some pedophiles seek out single mothers on dating websites just to get to their children. And some mothers traffic their own offspring.
“I have a child under the age of 11 who has been conditioned and is now molesting,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said. “This is a cycle.”
Starr said she first heard of sex trafficking in 2009 while attending a conference in New Orleans. Some of the presenters were experts from Atlanta who talked about the growing problem across the state.
“They said Georgia was No. 14 in the U.S. for the trafficking of children and that the children weren’t foreign children, they were our children,” she said. “I was blown away.”
At the time, she worked for the Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus, and asked the experts what she could do to address the problem. They said the state needed more restoration homes so young victims wouldn’t have to be sent to youth detention centers.
That whet Starr’s appetite for more knowledge about the issue. So she enrolled at CSU and began pursuing a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a focus on crime and deviance in society. She recently completed a master’s in public administration with a concentration in criminal justice.
In 2013, Starr and other members of Christ Community Church began making plans for a local restoration home. They launched Micah’s Promise, based on Micah 6:8, the verse that says, “He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
They began holding annual roundtables to educate the community about human trafficking. The group has been working with an Atlanta-based organization called Wellspring Living, which provides residential services for girls ages 12 to 17 who have survived sex trafficking.
Starr said Micah’s Promise is now working on lining up resources to build the restoration home. It will include behavioral and equine therapy to help youths recover from the trauma. She said the organization has a strategic plan and will be applying for grants and approaching local organizations for support.
“We need the property donated to us,” she said. “We want it to be out in the country in a peaceful setting with high security.”
To get involved, contact Starr at 706-565-7240 or Micahspromise.org.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments