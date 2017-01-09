Local

January 9, 2017 7:05 AM

Look for warmer temperatures this week

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

After the weekend’s hard freeze, we can expect to see a warming trend this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Last night’s low in the low 20s will be followed by a high in the high 40s Monday and an overnight low of about 30.

But Tuesday should see a high in the low 60s and a low in the high 40s, followed by a high Wednesday in the low 70s and an overnight low in the high 40s.

The rest of the week is expected to remain the same, with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies with little chance of rain.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos