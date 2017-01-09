Workers for Atlanta Braves games sought

If you have ever thought about working at MLB games, now is your chance.
More than 1,000 seasonal and part-time workers are being sought for SunTrust Park where the Atlanta Braves will play this season.
Delaware North Sportservice is seeking administrators, coordinators, stand workers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, concessions cashiers, porters, suite attendants, club attendants, catering staff and bus persons.
Several management positions are available.
Applicants must be 18 or older.
No previous experience is required.
References must be supplied.
Interested candidates should complete a card at www.atlantasportservice.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments