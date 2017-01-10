Utility work, lane closures continue this week on Talbotton/Warm Springs

Drivers might want to avoid the Talbotton//Warm Springs Road corridor this week as utility work on the road widening project continues, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports.
Utility work is being performed at the corner of 10th Avenue and Talbotton Road and will require a single right lane closure there. Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two-lanes to four-lanes with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and terminates just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
