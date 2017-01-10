Good luck finding a job, website says

Looking for a job? Good luck, according to (yes, again) Wallethub.com.
The city-rating website’s most recent offering is ranking the “Best Cities for Jobs,” and it puts Columbus at No. 136 out of 150.
Wallethub ranked cities by two categories: job market and socio-economic environment. The former is based on job opportunities, job market growth, employment rate, underemployment rate, job security and such. The latter is based on median income, housing costs, commuting time, etc.
Columbus ranked 136th in the job market category and 127th for its socio-economic environment.
Scottsdale, Ariz., topped the list, ranking No. 1 in job market and No. 2 in socio-economics while Detroit was at the bottom, No. 150 in job market and 148 in socio-economics.
