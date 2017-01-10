Historic Columbus honors its founding director

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.