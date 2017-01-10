Local
Historic Columbus honors its founding director
Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer