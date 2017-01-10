Historic Columbus honors its founding director

Historic Columbus honored Tuesday its founding director, Janice Persons Bigger, by renaming its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund in her honor. The fund was established in 1968 with a donation from the Junior League of Columbus and has revolved more than 80 properties. Historic Columbus estimates these efforts have brought over $14 Million back to the tax roles of Muscogee County. The fund is now named the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.

Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

Russell Walker, 60, and Ray Capo, 45, became friends as they taught together for 13 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Last fall, Walker learned he finally was eligible to be on the transplant list for a kidney. Capo, who was learning about angels in his church’s study group, volunteered to give that gift.

Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants. Among the groups participating this year were the Georgia State Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, and officers from Columbus State University.

Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

Safe Kids Columbus hosted recently their 7th annual helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library, offering free helmets,safety information, and helmet fittings for area children. More than 1,000 helmets were provided through the generosity of the Law Offices of Gary Bruce. Columbus Regional Health is the new leading agency for Safe Kids Columbus.

