After more than four years, Whittlesey Road’s widening project is ‘99.99 percent’ done

The long-running Whittlesey Road widening project is “99.99 percent” complete, according to Sam Wellborn, district representative on the Georgia Department of Transportation board.
“There are a few minor things left to do,” Wellborn said. “But it’s a happy day for me.”
The widening project between Whitesville Road and Veterans Parkway has been discussed for about 20 years and was begun in 2012.
Wellborn said problems with moving utilities, additional cut-throughs in the median and some unexpected drainage problems added to the timeline and to the bottom line.
Those things added about $900,000 to the price tag, raising it from a projected $8.9 million to $9.8 million. The DOT paid the extra money, Wellborn said. Otherwise, the project was funded with $7.17 million in federal funds and $1.78 in state funds.
“It’s been a long, hard fight,” Wellborn said. “But it’s done and I hope everybody likes it.”
