How do Columbus’ economic numbers compare to other cities?

How has Columbus fared in the post Great Recession economic era?
An economic analysis by the website Wallethum.com says better than most, but worse than many.
Among a listing of 158 of the nation’s mid-size cities, Columbus ranked No. 56. That was slightly behind Augusta, at No. 55, but ahead of Savannah, at No. 63, and far behind Macon, which ranked as the No. 2 mid-size American city for economic recovery.
Wallethub used two broad categories of economic statistics to arrive at its rankings.
Under the umbrella of employment and economic opportunities, they looked at things such as the unemployment rate, ratio of full-time to part-time jobs, median household income and labor force participation rate.
Under economic environment, they looked at median home price, home ownership rate, foreclosure rate, poverty rate, population, bankruptcies, credit scores and consumer debt.
Among the mid-sized cities, with populations between 125,000 and 300,000, Brownsville was ranked at the top, just ahead of Macon, while San Bernadino, Calif. Ranked last, at 158.
Among small cities, with populations below 125,000, Midland, Texas was at the top while Deltona, Fla. was last at No. 285.
Among the nation’s large cities, with populations over 300,000, Austin, Texas was No. 1 and Tuscon, Ariz., finished last, at No. 62, edging out even Detroit. Atlanta was ranked at 38.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
