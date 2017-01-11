United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley calls for one last push toward 2016 goal

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has reached 97 percent of its 2016 goal, but the campaign still has a little way to go, the organization announced Wednesday.
Scott Ferguson, United Way president and CEO, released the numbers at a final wrap-up meeting for campaign volunteers held at TSYS. Later, he said the “Every1Counts” campaign is short $225,000, and he asked donors to make one last push for the $7,110,001 goal.
“We need those that have given in the past to make their annual gift as soon as they can,” he said. “And those that maybe have been thinking about it, but haven’t made that gift yet, we need them to do it.”
The campaign started about three weeks late and is a little behind, Ferguson said.
“We even have some companies that are just kicking off their campaigns next week,” he said. “And that’s why it’s never too late because it really takes everyone. We have nearly 20,000 individuals that give to us every year through their workplace, or just individuals - retirees or single practitioners.”
The campaign will end in February when the organization celebrates the amount raised.
“It’s very humbling to know that every year we hit the goal and that’s because of the generosity of this community,” he said.
Ferguson said the money will go to local programs that change people’s lives. One example he cited was of a father who was homeless with his 3 year old son. The man came to United Way and received help just in time for Christmas.
“When you give to United Way that’s what you’re doing,” said Ferguson. “You’re helping people stay in affordable housing, you’re giving them food and shelter,” he said. “You’re giving them quality after school programs and people with disabilities get the services that they need, and it adds to the quality of life for this great Chattahoochee Valley.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
