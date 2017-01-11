Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art in Auburn to close in summer for renovation

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

0:49 Top grossing concert tours of 2016

0:57 Sen. Ed Harbison discusses veterans assistance

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

1:13 How to properly secure a life vest