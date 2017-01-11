You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

Protecting the Chattahoochee river requires monitoring the streams that flow into it, to check for pollution from runoff or sewage leaks. Henry Jackson, executive director at Chattahoochee RiverWarden, says people can help them do this through its Adopt-A-Stream program in which volunteers borrow a testing kit to check water quality in area creeks. The information they gather each month goes into a database with which the organization keeps track of problems. Jackson wants more people to join that program, and encourages them to contact his office via its website, www.chattahoocheeriverwarden.org, or by email, criverwarden@gmail.com.
Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.

Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

Russell Walker, 60, and Ray Capo, 45, became friends as they taught together for 13 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Last fall, Walker learned he finally was eligible to be on the transplant list for a kidney. Capo, who was learning about angels in his church’s study group, volunteered to give that gift.

