You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

Protecting the Chattahoochee river requires monitoring the streams that flow into it, to check for pollution from runoff or sewage leaks. Henry Jackson, executive director at Chattahoochee RiverWarden, says people can help them do this through its Adopt-A-Stream program in which volunteers borrow a testing kit to check water quality in area creeks. The information they gather each month goes into a database with which the organization keeps track of problems. Jackson wants more people to join that program, and encourages them to contact his office via its website, www.chattahoocheeriverwarden.org, or by email, criverwarden@gmail.com.