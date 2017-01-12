Several midtown, downtown roads to close for MLK Unity Day events

Expect some traffic disruption Saturday in midtown and downtown Columbus as some roads will be closed for Martin Luther King Unity Day events.
A one-mile walk and 5K and 10K runs are scheduled to start at the A.J. McClung YMCA at 1175 Martin Luther King Blvd. on Saturday morning.
To accommodate the events, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m., MLK Boulevard will be closed west of the YMCA to 10th Avenue, 10th Avenue will be closed between MLK and Wynnton Road, 11th Street will be closed from 10th Avenue to Sixth Avenue, Sixth Avenue will be closed from Seventh Street to Linwood Boulevard.
From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Eighth Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets, the block of the Liberty Theater, will be closed for the MLK Unity Rally.
From noon until 12:30 p.m., the Mayor’s MLK Unity Process will close Sixth Avenue from 11th Street south to Ninth Street, Sixth Avenue from Seventh Street north to Eighth Street, and Ninth Street from Second Avenue east to Sixth Avenue.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments