Auburn plans series of events for MLK Day

Auburn University will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by hosting several events Sunday through Wednesday, Jan. 15-18, to commemorate the late civil rights leader’s life and legacy. Events throughout the week are open to the public and will reflect the theme, “Faith and Reconciliation.” In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Auburn University campus will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
Auburn’s Division of Student Affairs Outreach and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Student Center at Auburn University will host events on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the East Central Alabama Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators and the City of Auburn will host a diversity breakfast.
The Feast of Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in downtown Auburn. The event will include Holy Eucharist, the Cross Road Choir and congregational singing, and a 7:15 p.m. supper. Johnny Green, Assistant Vice President of Outreach for Auburn’s Division of Student Affairs, and Father Wells Warren, chaplain of St. Dunstan’s, will host the event. Paulette Dilworth, formerly of Auburn University and now vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will provide the keynote talk for the Sunday celebration.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 a.m. at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Nikki Giovanni, an American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator will be the guest speaker. She is one of the world’s most well-known African-American poets and has been awarded the Langston Hughes Medal, the NAACP Image Award and has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Tickets are $35.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments