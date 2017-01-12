Heckler & Koch announces expansion in Columbus

Heckler & Koch, a manufacturer of firearms and accessories, will invest $28.5 million to expand its existing operations in Columbus, the company announced today.
A new 50,000 square foot facility in the Corporate Ridge Business Park will be ready this summer, at which time H&K will consolidate its New Hampshire operations into Columbus, a company release reported.
H&K reportedly worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Columbus before making the decision that is expected to create 84 new jobs over the next two years.
“HK’s new U.S. factory will make use of advanced manufacturing technologies and will be staffed by German and American engineers and technicians,” said Francisco Hidalgo, CEO of HKUSA. The HK products will maintain the same level of quality and reliability that the consumer has grown to expect from HK.”
Brian Anderson, CEO of the Columbus chamber, said assisting existing companies to succeed is one of the chamber’s priorities.
“By taking the time to understand HK’s business, our team was able to provide the company access to valuable resources and guidance that will keep them firmly planted in the Columbus region.”
