Heckler & Koch announces expansion in Columbus

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola Pause

5:10 Here's how the United Way made a difference in one family's life

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

1:13 How to properly secure a life vest

1:10 Miss Washington D.C., who grew up in Columbus, won the Lifestyle and Fitness preliminary at Miss America

3:24 Miss America contestants talk about their Columbus connections

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality