Thieves take two trailers, 400 blankets from Columbus homeless organization

When he got to work Thursday morning, Ed Grifenhagen couldn’t believe what he saw — or didn’t see.
Two trailers used by the nonprofit M2540, a ministry that works with the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population, were stolen overnight from behind the Coldwell Banker/Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis office on Whitesville Road, where Grifenhagen is an associate broker.
“We live in a pretty jacked up world,” Grifenhagen said.
The trailers were loaded with supplies and clothing that M2540 uses to serve those less fortunate.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I know the people who stole probably don’t know that they stole from the homeless. There were 400 blankets in there. That’s 400 blankets that won’t be going where they should.”
The theft has been reported to Columbus police, Grifenhagen said. One of the trailers had just been donated to the charity and the other was on loan.
Grifenhagen would rather it not become a criminal matter. He just wants the blankets, clothes and trailers back.
“To whoever stole our two covered trailers: These were used solely to serve the homeless community in the name of The Lord,” he posted on Facebook. “I hope you need them a whole lot more than He does. Please notice what's inside of them and you will see. If you would like to return them, we really, really need them and will take them back with no questions asked.”
The thief should probably read Matthew 25:40, the Bible verse that the nonprofit organization affiliated with about 10 local churches.
“The King will reply,” the verse reads. “‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
