Lots of MLK events in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, here’s a run-down

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, there’s no shortage of local activities from which to choose this weekend.
In fact, there’s so much going on, that it could become a bit overwhelming.
So if you can’t make it to every event, don’t fret. Just a pick a few that you find appealing.
Here’s a run-down of what will be happening around town:
Friday
Keep Columbus Beautiful MLK Jr. Serv-A-Thon: 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Elementary School, 350 30th Ave.; a tree planting partnership between Trees Columbus, the Columbus Consolidated Government Urban Forestry Beautification Department and the Muscogee County School District.
City-wide Spiritual Awakening: 6:15 p.m., Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 5th St.; guest speaker is the Rev. David Wade of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Mesa, Ariz.
Sunday
MLK JR. Choral Extravaganza: 6 p.m. at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center; featuring Tuskegee a University and Morehouse College; tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door; sold at Columbus Medical Associates, Chester’s Barbecue and at the trade center from 1 to 5 pm. the day of the event.
Saturday
Sixth Annual 1 Mile MLK Walk/Run: 9 a.m., starting at the A.J. McClung YMCA, 1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; sponsored by Courier Eco-Latino and the Big Dog Running Company.
Courier Eco-Latino MLK 5K: 9:30 a.m., starting at A.J. McClung YMCA; sponsored by Courier Eco-Latino, Big Dog Running Company and the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity.
Courier Eco-Latino MLK 10 K: 10 a.m., starting at the Liberty Theatre; sponsored by Courier Eco-Latino and the Big Dog Running Company.
The Dream Lives Unity Processional: starting noon at the historic Liberty Theatre; special guest is hip-hop Violinist Damien Escobar; sponsored by the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity.
Monday
31th Annual Alpha Unity Awards Breakfast: 7 a.m., Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.; speaker Gwendolyn E. Boyd; sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. For tickets, call 706-324-7071.
Dr. Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Center Trail Clean-up Campaign: starting 9 a.m. at the corner of Macon and Rigdon roads, ending at 10th Avenue.
MLK Commemorative Service: 11 a.m. at the Midtown Medical Center, 710 Center St.; guest speaker is Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.
MLK Day of Service: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbus State University; students will volunteer at the MLK Outdoor Learning Trail, Springer Opera House and House of Heroes; sponsored by CSU’s Office of Community Outreach.
Metropolitan Baptist Church MLK Unity Service: noon at the church located at 1633 5th Ave.; guest speaker the Rev. Percy Johnson, adjunct professor at the Interdenominational Theological Center.
24th Annual MLK Celebration in Hamilton, Ga.: Parade line-up begins noon at Carver Circle; special church service will be held 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 101 Friendship St., hosted by Harris County Men’s Club.
Columbus Community Orchestra MLK Concert: 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Building of St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6795 Whitesville Road; free and open to the public; mistress of ceremonies Bunky McClung Clark.
January and February
MLK Pride Clean-up - Lonnie Jackson Academy, 4601 Buena Vista Road.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
