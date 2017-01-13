Children in Opelika fire likely died of smoke inhalation, coroner says

The three children who died in a mobile home fire Thursday in Opelika were not burned, but died likely from smoke inhalation, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Friday morning.
The fire started Thursday afternoon at about 4:20, Harris said, but there were apparently no adults at the house at the time, Harris said.
“A neighbor say smoke and called 911,” Harris said.
Fire was coming through the walls of the double-wide mobile home when firefighters arrived, but they were able to get all five children in the house out. The children, who are still not being identified, were 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 years old. They were siblings, four girls and one boy, Harris said.
All five children were rushed to East Alabama Medical Center. Three were pronounced dead at the emergency room and two were air-lifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in critical condition.
