Full moon on Friday the 13th? You’ll have to wait a while

There are a few posts popping up on social media about this being Friday the 13th (which it is) and it coinciding with a full moon (which it isn’t).
The moon was full on Thursday, so this isn’t one of those times when the two occurrences coincide.
For the record, the last time that happened was just a couple of years ago in 2014, and the next time that’s supposed to happen will be in 2049, so put that on your iPhone calendar.
In case you were wondering, if Friday the 13th scares you, you’re suffering from Paraskevidekatriaphobia, an extension of triskaidekaphobia, a superstitious fear of the number 13.So why is this day considered unlucky?
Some say it’s because Judas, the betrayer of Jesus, was the 13th guest to be seated at the Last Supper, and then it was on a Friday that Jesus was crucified.
Others say it’s because you need 13 witches to form a coven.
And then some point to Geoffrey Chaucer writing, “And on a Friday fell all this mischance" in his Canterbury Tales.
Still others say it was the day Adam and Eve ate of the fruit of the tree of knowledge, but we’re not familiar with any reference to God letting there be a calendar in Genesis.
Whatever. TGIF, even if it’s the 13th.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments