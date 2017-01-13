Speaker for MLK Unity Awards Breakfast no longer ASU president

Gwendolyn E. Boyd, the keynote speaker scheduled to speak at the 30th Annual Alpha Unity Awards Breakfast in Columbus on Monday, is no longer president of Alabama State University.
Boyd was fired from the position Dec. 16 when the school's Board of Trustees voted 8-6 to terminate her contract,the Associated Press reported. Trustees cited her "failure to maintain the confidence of the board.”
The sold-out event will be held 7 a.m. Monday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Tickets cost $40 in advance for adults, and $15 for students. Some promotional materials referred to Boyd as president of the university.
Kenneth Mullinax, director of public information for Alabama State University, confirmed Boyd’s departure from the university, but wouldn’t provide further details.
“Dr. Boyd is no longer employed with Alabama State University, and since it was a personnel matter the University has no further comment,” Mullinax said in an interview Friday with the Ledger-Enquirer.
The event is being sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha’s Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Columbus Georgia. Oz Roberts, one of the organizers, said Boyd was invited to speak because she’s a dynamic speaker and past president Delta Sigm Theta..
“We just knew she was an incredible orator and could deliver a great message,” he said.
Roberts said organizers were aware that Boyd had been fired, but didn’t know the details.
“We have no comment on that because we don’t know anything about that at all,” he said.
