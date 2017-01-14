The Dream Lives for Emmy award-winning violinist Escobar after falling on hard times

Two-time Emmy award-winning violinist Damien Escobar was the youngest student accepted to study at Juilliard School of Music in New York, but he had to take a hard look in the mirror before reviving his career.
Four years ago, the artist known for his mix of classical, jazz, pop, rhythm and blues and hip-hop music, didn’t touch his violin for a year until he got his life back together.
“It’s not about chasing papers,” he said Saturday during The Dream Lives celebration in Columbus. “When you are operating your gift, everything falls into place.”
Escobar was the headliner for the celebration that attracted 1,400 to 1,500 people downtown. Police said about 700 runners came to the morning event that included 1-mile, 5K and 10K races. A little more than 700 descended on historic Liberty Theatre on Eighth Avenue just after the noon sirens.
Shortly after he separated from Nuttin’ But Stringz, Escobar said he was sitting on the couch when his daughter asked, “what are you going to do now?”
“They will put that mirror in front of us,” he said. “I was forced to look into that mirror. I had no idea how to answer that question. I said, OK, ‘I’ve got to take care of my daughter.’ ”
He first applied for welfare. While waiting for his name to be called, he tried to hide when a McDonald’s commercial came on TV, and it featured him and his brother.
“When God wants your attention, he makes you uncomfortable,” he said.
He later went back to school to get his real estate license. He was selling houses when a woman friend sat him down and told him the story that changed his life. She told Escobar he just took the wrong turn, but his life is like a navigation system in a car.
“You were supposed to go right, but it’s all good,” she said to Escobar. “God is going to reroute you.”
Escobar said that’s the day he forgave himself, forgave everybody around him and took ownership of how his life turned out. “I went home and picked up my violin again four years ago today,” he said. “I worked myself into being one of the top violinists in the world. This is the thing. My journey was different.”
The Rev. Vince Allen, pastor of the Bridge Church on Second Avenue, said he stands on the shoulders of his father, the Rev. Rudolph C. Allen, Sr., who talked with him this week about the sacrifices endured to make life better in Columbus.
The elder Allen returned to Columbus after taking part in sit-ins at lunch counters in Nashville, Tenn. He also took part in marches and went to jail.
“He decided to come back to Columbus, his home, in order to express the importance of racial equality,” Vince Allen said. “When he came to Columbus, his agenda was to sit at lunch counters, to integrate buses and ultimately integrate schools.”
After enrolling in Eastway Elementary school in 1969, Vince Allen said he remembers the racial slurs at the segregated school. After a year at Eastway, Vince then went to Clubview, and his other siblings and cousin went to Eastside Middle and Richards the next year. His father said he sent him to those schools because he didn’t want him to accept the fact that he wasn’t able to learn, grow and develop, if he had equal opportunity.
“He realized that separate was not equal,” Vince said.
Through it all, his father was threatened with late-night calls, like “I’m going to kill your daddy.”
Vince said his father realized the need for sacrifice.
“My dad said change needed to happen, and if there was going to be change, he was willing to sacrifice whatever needed to be sacrificed to make things better for the entire community,” Vince said.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world.
“He gave us a legacy, a legacy we have to pass down,” she said.
Lagenia Arnold, 54, of Columbus, said she enjoyed the gathering.
“I just decided to get involved, come down and celebrate,” she said. “I kind of realized the reason I have the vision I have is because I’m living the dream of what Martin Luther King had.”
Denny Clark, a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Columbus, held a sign during the event that said “Respect the Dignity of Every Human Being.”
It was the first unity celebration for Clark, 69.
“I’m fully convinced of the importance of his dream, and it’s important that we stand together,” he said.
