Sixteen Phenix City students get scholarships from Mayor’s Ball funds

Sixteen students from Central and Glenwood High Schools in Phenix City will receive “dual enrollment awards” from the Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity Committee this week at Phenix City Council’s meeting.
The awards will allow the students to attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s dual enrollment program.
The 2016 Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity raise more than $100,000. In its three years, Mayor Eddie Lowe’s charity ball has raised almost $200,000 for education and charity, allowing the committee to help 56 graduates of Central and Glenwood to further their education and fund local non-profits, according to a news release.
The 16 students receiving this year’s dual enrollment scholarships will be present at Phenix City Council’s meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in council chambers in the Public Safety Building at 1111 Broad St.
The Central students are Ashleigh Allison, Graciana Ashford, Paisley Flagg, Paul Carroll, Noah Dollar, Janiah Fryer, Kabirah Gibson-Muhhamad, Davornne Lindo, Michael Parker, Banks Stamp, Darius Thomas, Siani Tripp and Reilly Wooten.
The Glenwood students are Mackenzie Morefield, Parker Slappey and Carson Smith.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments