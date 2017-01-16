Meet PAWS Humane’s Pets of the Week

Meet this week’s PAWS Human Pets of the Week, Zesty and Nanette.
Zesty the cat is available for a $25 adoption fee.
Most endearing bad habit: Extremely frisky.
Dream job: Mouse patrol officer.
Most lovable trait: Courageous.
About me: Hi, my name is Zesty and I’ve been at the shelter far too long. You see, the people at PAWS Humane say I’m a “barn” cat and need to live in a barn or any other suitable outside location with shelter. I’m 4 years old and I’m really ready to get out of the shelter. I wouldn’t mind having a job, maybe a mouse patrol officer. Please come see me if you are looking for a working farm cat. I’m your girl!
Nanette the dog is also available for a $25 adoption fee, but only until Jan. 28.
Most endearing bad habit: Submissive.
Dream job: Historian.
Most lovable trait: Obedient and caring.
About me: Hi, my name is Nanette. I’m a 3-year-old fabulous gal. I have been told that I’m sweet and submissive, which I think are great traits! I love belly rubs, walk great on a leash, and it seems like I don’t meet a stranger. I truly do just love everyone, and I’m so grateful to have been saved. I would make a great family pet. If you are looking to add a family member, please come meet me!
Nanette falls under the Pit Bull Adoption Special. PAWS Humane has so many pit bulls they’re running an adoption special to honor them. The adoption fee is just $25 for all pit bulls no matter their age. The special runs from January 14-28. All adoptable dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age appropriate vaccines.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
