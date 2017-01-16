MLK breakfast speaker says stop whining and get busy in fight for equality

African Americans must craft and hone a new dream for a new era of leadership, responsibility,prosperity, respect, and inclusion, a nationally-renowned educator said Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday event.
Gwendolyn E. Boyd, former president of Alabama State University, spoke to a crowd of several hundred people who attended the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Award Unity Breakfast organized by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The event was held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Boyd described King as a man who dared to be different and make a difference; and she encouraged the audience to do the same by developing the minds of young people.
“We celebrate his life today because in 2017 the vision and the mission is still in front of us - the mission to help somebody,” she said. “... And we know, today, as he knew then, that education was the key to success, education opens the doors to opportunity for our young people, education rebukes the devourer and ignites in young people the dream that’s already in them, the potential that’s already inside of them, education remains the determining factor and the game-changer for success in this generation.
“And so, as Dr. King left us a legacy of courage and strength and determination, we know that now we, more than ever, must push education for our young people,” she said. “Dr. King showed us that one person can make a difference. If we just stop whining, and looking for excuses, and stop blaming other people for what’s going on in our communities. If we are willing, God will give us what we need to make a difference.”
In addition to Boyd’s speech, the crowd also heard from the mayors of Columbus and Phenix City.
In his remarks, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said the event was a testament to King’s dream by bringing people together for a common cause.
“When these communities can come together for such a commemorative event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, we are showing boldness,” he said. “And what I want to challenge each of you this year, for 2017, is to continue to show boldness for our communities. But, in order for us to have and maintain and sustain that boldness, we must be righteous.”
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said people had a good time at the city’s MLK celebration on Saturday. When some posted photos on social media, someone commented that in Mississippi they called the holiday “Great Americans Day” and someone from Virginia said they call it “Jackson-Lee-King Day.”
“But in Columbus, Ga., we call it Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day,” she said,... a loud applause from the audience. “I think it’s important when we have opportunities to come together like this morning - people of good conscience and open hearts - to remember a few things. We have to grasp reality and fact.
“...We cannot go back to the way things used to be done. That’s done, somebody’s already done that,” she said. “We’ve been handed the baton of what used to be and it’s our job to carry it forward.”
Lamar Barnett, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, said the organization had awarded $10,000 in scholarships over the past 30 days. At Monday’s event, two local students were awarded $2,500 each. The first went to Gabriel Gordan, a sophomore at Georgia Southern University majoring in sports management with minors in business and economics.; the other went to Christopher, a junior at Columbus State University majoring in business.
The fraternity also presented retired Col. James C. Jackson, a former Aflac executive, with the 2017 MLK, Jr. Unity Award.
State Sen. Ed Harbison, a past recipient of the award, made the presentation, highlighting Jackson’s work with the Kiwanis Club and chair of the United Negro College Fund telethon in Columbus.
“The 2017 recipient has broken down many barriers such as becoming the first African American executive officer at a well-known Columbus corporation,” he said. “The recipient was instrumental in establishing a committee, which has since generated hundreds of thousands in scholarships for the two participation collegiate institutions’
Throughout the morning, special music was presented by Emil Bridges and Katlin Hill.
Boyd, a native of Montgomery, Ala., earned an undergraduate degree from Alabama State University with a major in mathematics and a double minor in physics. Upon graduation, she received a fellowship to pursue graduate work at Yale University, where she became the first African-American to earn a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering. She also received a master’s of divinity and doctorate of ministry degrees from Howard University.
Boyd also is a minister and ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal church, and the 22nd national president for the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
On Dec. 16, she was terminated from her position as president of Alabama State University.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments