Officials release name of Auburn woman killed in fiery crash

Lakisha Shepard, 43, of Auburn was identified as the second driver killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 near Shorter, Ala., according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said James Patrick Owens, 65, of Vestavia was also killed when the 2008 Cadillac DTS he was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Dodge Charger Shepard was driving and left the roadway. The Dodge Charger caught fire and both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
The south bound lane of Interstate 85 was closed for about four hours as officials investigated the crash scene between mile marker 20 and 21.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments