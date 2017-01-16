Author Garth Stein coming to Columbus Public Library

Noted author Garth Stein is coming to the Columbus Public Library on Jan. 29.
In town for the Muscogee County Library Foundation Gala, Stein will give a free presentation at 2 p.m.
According to the library website, in that presentation, entitled “Seeing the Light: How My Stories Come to Life,” Stein will let those in attendance hear about the origin of several of his popular works.
He will have copies of books for sale and will be available to autograph his work. No advanced reservations are required.
Stein is best known for his novel “The Art of Racing in the Rain” which uses a witty canine narrator to evoke an uplifting story of family, love, loyalty and hope.
That book has sold more than four million copies in 35 languages and spent more than three years on the New York Times Bestseller List.
Other novels include “Raven Stole the Moon,” and “How Evan Broke His Head and Other Secrets.”
His latest is “A Sudden Light.”
Before turning to writing fulltime, he was a documentary filmmaker who directed, edited and/or produced several award-winning films including “The Lunch Date” and “The Last Party.”
He is co-founder of Seattle7Writers, a non-profit organization dedicated to energizing readers and writers and their communities by providing funding, programming, and donations of free books.
For information about the Founder’s Society dinner, which will be held Saturday evening Jan. 28 call the Library Foundation office at 706.243.2786.
More information about the free public appearance is available by calling the Library Main office at 706-243-2669.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
