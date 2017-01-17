Charity’s stolen trailers recovered

Two trailers used by a local homeless charity have reportedly been recovered.
The trailers, used by the local nonprofit M2540, a ministry that works with the homeless, were stolen recently from behind the Coldwell Banker/Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis office on Whitesville Road.
Ed Grifenhagen, an associate broker at the real estate firm who operates the charity, confirmed that the trailers had been recovered, but said police had asked him not to release further details because of an ongoing investigation.
The trailers were loaded with blankets and warm clothing that were to be distributed to the homeless.
We’ll report more details as they become available.
