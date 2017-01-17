Local

Gas prices hold steady, but still much higher than this time last year

Gasoline prices have held fairly steady in Georgia and Alabama over the last week, with Alabama prices remaining about 10 cents cheaper per gallon, the American Automobile Association reports.

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is going for about $2.24 in Georgia while it’s about $2.14 in Alabama, AAA reports.

Georgia gas prices are about two cents cheaper than a week ago but about six cents higher than a month ago and a full 42 cents higher than this time last year, when gas was going for just $1.82 a gallon.

