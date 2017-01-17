Thieves steal a piece of Soapbox Derby family history in Phenix City

Thieves stole a piece of family history and Phenix City history from Stan Howard recently.
Someone kicked in a workshop door on Howard’s vacant house on 22nd Avenue in Phenix City and stole his son’s, Stan Howard Jr., Soapbox Derby racer. The younger Howard rode the racer to victory in the 1972 Columbus Soapbox Derby, then went on to finish third at the national championship in Akron, Ohio.
“I don’t know why anyone would take it,” Howard Sr. said. “It doesn’t have any real value to anyone but our family.”
Thieves broke into the house, which had been on the market, and stole a water heater, washer and dryer and then ripped out most of the copper from the house, Howard said. Police are investigating, and anyone who knows anything about the theft should call 334-448-00192.
The shiny black racer is about 80 inches long and weighs about 180 pounds.
Soapbox Derby racing is a tradition in the Howard family, with four members from three generations having won local races and then raced in Akron.
Howard Sr. won the local race in 1955, then his namesake won in 1972 and then his daughter, Jan Herring, won in 1976. Then in 2003, his granddaughter, Jamie, won, but she had to go to Troy, Ala., because the local race was no longer being held, Howard said. The Howards are one of just three families in the country to have three generations of local winners, he said.
“It’s a good family hobby,” Howard said. “It’s a good way to build close relationships, working on those racers.”
All they have is pictures of Howard’s 1955 racer, but his daughter’s and granddaughter’s are still safe under lock and key at another location.
“I wish now I’d put my son’s there with them,” Howard Sr. said. “But I never dreamed that anyone would steal it.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments