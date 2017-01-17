Local

January 17, 2017 12:30 PM

Rappers T.I. and Gucci Mane coming to the Columbus Civic Center

By Larry Gierer

Popular rappers Gucci Mane and T.I. are coming to the Columbus Civic Center.

Tickets for the March 4 show go on sale Friday.

No information on prices is yet available.

T.I. from Atlanta has had five albums reach the top five of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. He is a three-time Grammy winner.

Also an actor, he currently stars with Jamie Foxx in “Sleepless.” He has also appeared in “American Gangster” and “Ant Man.”

Gucci Mane is known for hit songs such as “Wasted” and “Spotlight.”

