Mother of teenage girl describes moments leading to tragic home shooting

Seventeen-year-old Destiny Nelson spent the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday hanging out with friends like a typical teenager, her mother said.
Amber Daniel said she had no idea why someone would later kill her daughter at the family’s residence at Bull Creek Apartments.
“I don’t know where to start, “ the grieving mother said in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer on Tuesday. “I mean Destiny, she was always smiling, she was a peace-maker, she always wanted people to be happy. She didn’t bother anybody; everybody loved my daughter.”
Nelson, a student dually enrolled at Early College Academy and Columbus State University, was shot and killed late Monday night at the apartment complex. Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said patrol officers were called to the scene at 11 B Creek Way around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived at the location near Woodruff Farm Road, they found Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Nelson was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at Midtown Medical Center at 11:53 p.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Her body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Maj. Gil Slouchick said Tuesday afternoon that police believe the shooting was in retaliation for the killing of 22-year-old Dominique Devonte Horton near Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue. He said Nelson wasn’t involved in the Jan. 5 incident, and police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.
Daniel said she was at home with Nelson and three other daughters - ages 18, 11 and 9-months - when the incident occurred. They were all getting ready for bed and someone knocked at the door.
She said Destiny was standing in the hallway. She didn’t go to the door, but asked: “Who is it?”
“There was no answer, and all of a sudden the bullets started sort of like fire crackers were going off,” she said. “And then my other daughter said, ‘Mama, I think somebody’s in the house, Destiny’s on the ground.”
Daniel said it was a devastating moment for the entire family, and they want to know why the tragedy occurred. She said they lived at the apartment complex for about five years with no problems.
“We just normally stay in the house; we don’t bother anybody or have any issues like that,” she said.
Daniel believes her daughter may have been an unintended victim, and she just wants the violence to stop in Columbus.
“… It wasn’t necessarily targeted towards her,” she said. “It could have just been the wrong identity. They might have been looking for somebody at the wrong place.
“... I feel like a lot of people feel like they have to get revenge,” she said. “But just because one person does you wrong doesn’t mean you have to hurt other people. You have to stop the cycle somewhere.”
Daniel said Nelson matriculated at Waddell Elementary School, and then Midland Middle School for 6th and 7th grade. She attended Fort Middle School for 8th grade.
Nelson also participated in many extracurricular activities, her mother said. She belonged to the Early College Academy Debate Club, National Junior Honor Society and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was also a Delta Gem and an active member of Pitts Chapel AME Church in Midland, where she served in the youth choir and as a junior usher.
“Everybody loved Destiny,” said Daniel. “When you saw my baby, she had a smile on her face. She wasn’t argumentative. She didn’t keep score with people. And when her friends were arguing, she always tried to keep the peace.”
