Benning won’t recognize some state IDs for access

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

1:13 Boy Scouts scoutmaster has mentored nearly 100 Eagle Scouts

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

1:13 How to properly secure a life vest

1:30 You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

1:28 Man gets life sentence for 2012 fatal shooting in Columbus