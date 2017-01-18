Benning won’t recognize some state IDs for access

If you’re new in town or just passing through from certain states, you might have trouble getting onto Fort Benning after Jan. 30.
Driver licenses and ID cards from the states of Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina will no longer be accepted as valid identification because they do not comply with the Real ID Act, Benning authorities announced Tuesday.
Licenses and IDs from Minnesota, Missouri, Washington and the territory of American Samoa are already not accepted, but “enhanced” licenses from Minnesota and Washington do comply, post authorities say.
For more information, go to www.benning.army.mil and under "Community Information", click on Installation Access.
