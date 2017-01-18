Former Auburn linebacker among those recommended for university’s board of trustees

Former Auburn University linebacker Quentin Riggins is among three men recommended to be at-large members of the school’s board of trustees.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Alabama Senate.
Riggins is currently senior vice president for governmental and corporate affairs for Alabama Power.
Also selected were Raymond J. Harbert, the CEO of Harbert Management Corporation, and retired U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin.
Auburn’s College of Business is named for Harbert, an Auburn alumnus. Austin, who has a master’s degree from Auburn, is a former commander of U.S. Central Command.
“Each one of the nominees is well qualified,” Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett said.
Hammett represented Gov. Robert Bentley on the selection committee.
