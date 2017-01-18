More than 30 residents of The Ralston face possible eviction over bedbugs

More than 30 residents of The Ralston faced possible eviction from the 211 12th St. facility when they appeared in Municipal Court on Tuesday.
Judge Steve Smith ordered the tenants into mediation with the attorney representing management at the facility. Some residents were given a summons of dispossessory after failing to have their unit prepared at the scheduled time for bedbug inspections and treatments, according to the notice.
Residents with the notice were told, “Failure to correct this violation could result in the termination of your tenancy and occupancy rights at this development.” The threat of possible eviction comes more than three months after some residents alleged the building is plagued by bedbugs and other problems.
“The whole building is infested with bedbugs,” said Chris Rodgers, a resident for 16 years and who received a notice over bedbugs. “Everybody complains about them.”
With 269 units, the 102-year-old building is home for low-income, disabled and elderly residents. Many are eligible for Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is owned by Ralston GA LLC and managed by Miracle Mile Realty.
Robert Fitts, 55, rolled his wheelchair more than three blocks to reach the Columbus Government Center. Fitts admitted he has a hard time cleaning his unit because of a bad hip. “They said something about bugs,” he said. “I’ve got bugs but I ain’t got no bedbugs.”
Fitts said he was told that he wasn’t present when exterminators came to spray his unit. “I don’t ever leave the place,” he said. “There ain’t a whole lot I can do about it now. I hope I don’t have to leave my place. If I did, I would be right back on the streets.”
Rodgers, who has cerebral palsy and uses a walker to move around, said he eventually wants to move but not right now. “I don’t have any place to move,” he said.
Most of the residents were represented by Molly Sutter, an attorney with Georgia Legal Services. After the hearing, she encouraged the residents to be patient during the court action.
“It’s a chance they thought filing dispossessory was the way to go, but this is an opportunity for us to try to get something done,” Sutter said to the tenants.
She planned to talk with residents this week on their cases.
The Ralston is represented by Travis Hargrove of The Finley Firm. He could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.
A spokesman from HUD was contacted about the notices but didn’t respond about the court action.
