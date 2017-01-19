Columbus police warn of phone scam

Some scammers are apparently calling Columbus residents, posing as Columbus Police officers and asking for money to bail someone out of jail, according to a police department Facebook post.
The police department’s Financial Crimes Unit posted on its Facebook page:
“The Columbus Police Department will NEVER call and ask for money to help get an individual out of jail. We will not ask for anyone to obtain gift cards and send them or give the gift card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please get the word out to keep others from being victims.”
