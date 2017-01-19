Fort Benning clarifies announcement about post access

Fort Benning has issued a clarification regarding this week’s announcement that some state drivers licenses will not be accepted as a sole form of identification to gain access to the post.
Non-compliant licenses can be used, but must be accompanied by another form of identification, said Nate Snook of the post’s Public Affairs Office. Acceptable forms of identification include:
▪ University, library or school identification card with a photograph, name
and expiration date.
▪ Nongovernment photo ID with person's name and address.
▪ Birth certificate
▪ Utility bill or documentation showing the person's name and address.
▪ Vehicle registration.
The driver's license works in conjunction with one of these documents. Visitors may also present one of the following:
▪ U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card.
▪ Personal Identification Verification Card issued by the federal government.
▪ Personal Identification Verification-Interoperable Card issued by the federal government.
▪ U.S. military ID
▪ Veterans Health Identification Card
▪ DHS Trusted Traveler Card.
▪ Transportation Worker Identification Credential.
▪ Merchant Mariner Card.
▪ State Department driver's license.
▪ Border Crossing Card.
▪ U.S. Certificate of Naturalization.
▪ Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card.
▪ Foreign passport with a temporary stamp or temporary printed notation on a machine readable immigrant visa.
▪ U.S. Refugee Travel Document with photo or Re-enter Form.
▪ Employment authorization document that contains a photograph.
▪ In the case of a nonimmigrant alien authorized to work for a specific employer incident to status, a foreign passport with Form I-94 or Form I-94A bearing the same name as the passport and containing endorsement of the alien's nonimmigrant status, as long as the endorsement has not yet expired and the proposed employment is not in conflict with any restrictions or limitations identified on the form.
▪ U.S. military or draft record.
▪ Native American Tribal Document.
▪ Foreign government issued passport (INS Form 94).
“Everyone who accesses Fort Benning must undergo a background check,” Snook said. “If you are coming for a visit, graduation, etc., you must first stop at the Fort Benning visitor center on I-185 an the entrance to Fort Benning to present ID and get a background check. Those who are cleared will be issued a access pass for the duration of their stay.
“The objective is not to turn visitors away. Only to inform them of the proper identification to have in order to access Fort Benning.”
