Bishop: Perdue a good selection for USDA post

U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-Ga.), ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, said Thursday he aapproves of the selection of former Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“I am pleased by the president-elect’s nomination of Sonny Perdue to lead USDA,” Bishop said. “I have a long working relationship with Governor Perdue since our time as members of the Georgia Senate, and I am confident in his ability to lead the Department.”
Perdue is a trained veterinarian, which makes him uniquely familiar with the importance of supporting farmers, ranchers, producers, and consumers, Bishop said.
“Further, having spent most of his life in Bonaire, Ga., he knows firsthand the needs, hopes, and aspirations of rural America and will bring exceptional insight to the Department in that regard,” Bishop said.
The work of the USDA is critical to the U.S. remaining an “agriculture juggernaut.”
“These responsibilities are important not only for the nation’s economy, but also for our national security,” Bishop said. “Accordingly, as ranking member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, I look forward to working closely with Secretary Perdue to ensure USDA has the necessary resources to successfully carry out its mission.”
