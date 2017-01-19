Local

January 19, 2017 4:38 PM

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins visits Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar here

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Kristi Snyder had an unexpected visitor to her business Monday.

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins rock band stopped in at Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar on Broadway downtown.

“He was on his way to Florida and had googled Columbus looking for a healthy place to eat,” Snyder said.

She said it was at 11 a.m.

While there, he filmed an episode of his documentary “Thirty Days: Good Food, Good Family.”

“He was a great guy,” Snyder said.

To see the show, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn9c4jVNb4M.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos