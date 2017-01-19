Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins visits Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar here

Kristi Snyder had an unexpected visitor to her business Monday.
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins rock band stopped in at Ride On Smoothie & Juice Bar on Broadway downtown.
“He was on his way to Florida and had googled Columbus looking for a healthy place to eat,” Snyder said.
She said it was at 11 a.m.
While there, he filmed an episode of his documentary “Thirty Days: Good Food, Good Family.”
“He was a great guy,” Snyder said.
To see the show, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn9c4jVNb4M.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments