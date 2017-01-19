Reserve fund drops to $5.7 million but Phenix City finances remains sound

Cost overuns on Whitewater Avenue and the $3.8 million parking garage reduced the city’s reserve fund more than 35 percent to $5.7 million but Phenix City remains strong financially, Mayor Eddie Lowe said Thursday during his annual State of the City Address.
“Financially we are doing good,” Lowe said after the 6 p.m. gathering at the Central Activity Center. “We are going to have some challenges. To keep the infrastructure up, we have been able to do that.”
While the city took the blame for cost overruns on the downtown development with bad dirt, Lowe said it was nothing the city could do with requirements from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The mayor said he is most concerned about infrastructure needs after two days of rain this year washed out roads, damaged Pine Grove Cemetery on 22nd Street and created other problems across the city.
Lowe said the latest estimate on the repairs is at $800,000. “They are still looking at areas,” the mayor said of city officials. “They are still discovering. Again, it could be more than that. I do know this one sinkhole cost us almost $1 million last year. That is the main thing that concerns me. That is my most worry and sleepless night.”
The address was the first with the new council members for the city. “All of us council members want to leave it better for people who are going to come after us,” Lowe said. “I do know there are cities that would die to be in our situation as far as our reserves. We have been stewards of tax payers money. The No. 1 job of ours is to watch the money.”
The mayor also pointed to new construction of 10th Avenue Bridge and a similar project on 12th Avenue. Lowe said the new bridges save the school district 30 miles daily from having to go around the failing structures before they were repaired last year. They city was able to secure grants to complete the $2.3 million project.
“I mean this is not a long bridge,” Lowe said. “ They couldn’t get in there and had to go all the way around. To get those grants to do those was huge for Phenix City. “
During a question session with residents, businessman Mike Cannon asked the city about possible requirements for businesses that wash cars.
The mayor said requirements from Alabama Department of Environmental Management or ADEM may keep businesses such as car lots and car washes from allowing water to run into the city storm drain.
“We discussed prior that it’s not necessarily a mandate but we aren’t sure yet,” he said. “That’s why we planned to have a public hearing with people from ADEM so we can do the right thing.”
Lowe said he wants all the businesses to remain in Phenix City because of the revenue. The public hearing is set for Feb. 7 in council chambers to consider requirements from ADEM. “If it is a mandate by ADEM, there is nothing you can do,” the mayor said.
