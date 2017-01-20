Columbus can expect a wet weekend

After an unseasonably warm and dry week, the Chattahoochee Valley can expect a wet weekend followed by cooler temperatures next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
Expect a high in the mid 70s Friday with a chance of rain, increasing to 90 percent Friday night, with an overnight low in the low 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures around 70 with an 80 to 90 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms and overnight lows around 60 degrees.
Next week should be clearer and cooler with little chance of rain, highs in the 60s early in the week and dropping to the mid 50s later in the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s early in the week, dropping to around freezing next weekend.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
