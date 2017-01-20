Columbus can expect a wet weekend

1:13 Boy Scouts scoutmaster has mentored nearly 100 Eagle Scouts Pause

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:00 Ralston resident pushed his wheelchair three blocks for court hearing

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence