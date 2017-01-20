Local

January 20, 2017 9:27 AM

UPDATE Inauguration diary from 11th-graders: ‘Protesters chaining themselves to fences’

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Eleventh-graders Jessica Nix, 17, and Josh Barton, 16, are two of the 39 Columbus High School students, along with their four adult chaperones, attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States of America. They are filing reports to the Ledger-Enquirer throughout the day.

4:07 a.m. -- Josh: “So, I just woke up. It's the morning of the inauguration and it's time to get ready to go .”

4:15 a.m. -- Jessica: “... Shuffled down to the hotel lobby.”

4:56 a.m. -- Josh: “We're just now leaving the hotel. ... We're going to RFK stadium on the bus and then walk from there.”

5:05 a.m. -- Jessica: “After picking up a sack breakfast, we loaded the bus. Because of the early hour, it was difficult to discern people's excitement, or lack of, from the tiredness of a busy week.”

7:45 a.m. -- Jessica: “I felt incredibly tired this morning but excited for the day. When we left, I was eager to get to our spot on the mall, but we had to walk 3 miles before we got there. Now, we are standing in line to get in, and I'm sore from walking and just ready to get our spot.”

7:47 a.m. -- Josh: “Super tired right now. We just finished walking, and now we're waiting in line. Just kinda want to sit down right now, but that's not an option yet.”

8:07 a.m. -- Jessica: “The security line is very long and and barely moving. It's cloudy, lightly raining, and not too cold with sketchy salesman yelling at us to buy Trump merchandise occasionally. I'm eager to get through the line, and I'm hearing light conversations around me. All of the roads are blocked, so I can't hear any cars, but trains are passing around us.”

8:21 a.m. -- Josh: “We just started to hear some cheering. I have no idea why though.”

9:16 a.m. -- Jessica: “We are still in the security line due to protesters chaining themselves to fences.”

Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

For some, Friday’s journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip. A handful of Chattahoochee Valley residents will be making the journey, but few will be making it like Matt Law and four of his buddies. Law, Phil Douglass, Matt Horne, Matt Saylor and Michael Belew have rented an RV and are turning an election night idea into an adventure.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
 

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mayor to citizens: "We're stewards of the community, we work for you all."

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos