Looking for a romantic Valentine’s getaway?

This February, Georgia’s State Parks have planned a full calendar of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, from a sunset dinner to riverside stroll, or from archery class to a full-moon hike.
On Feb. 10, take a full-moon kayak tour at Laura S. Walker State Park in Waycross. Keep an eye out for owls, frogs, alligators and other nocturnal wildlife during the ranger-led paddle. Reservations are required by calling 912-287-4900.
Scenic Fort McAllister State Park in Richmond Hill will host a Civil War-themed dinner and dance on Feb. 11. History enthusiasts will also enjoy a candlelit tour, cannon firing and the low-country setting during the event. Make reservations by calling 912-727-2339.
Chattahoochee Bend State Park near Newnan invites couples to take a riverside stroll on Feb. 11 as luminaries light the way. The evening hike ends with a campfire at the park’s observation tower.
A couples-only archery class will be held at Panola Mountain State Park near Stockbridge on Feb. 11. All equipment is provided, but couples must register in advance by calling 770-389-7801. The park also offers archery classes for singles and families.
Romantics will fall for a story from Fort Mountain State Park near Chatsworth. During the 1930s, a Civilian Conservation Corps mason carved a heart-shaped stone for his sweetheart, setting it into a fire tower. The lad’s romantic gesture must have won her heart, because they were married 59 years. On Feb. 14, join a ranger-led hike to see the stone and hear about their love story.
On Feb. 14, enjoy a sunset dinner on the Sam Shortline Excursion Train in Cordele as it crosses sparkling Lake Blackshear. The excursion includes a short train ride, romantic decorations and cash bar. Call 229-276-0755 for reservations.
Georgia’s State Parks have cozy cabins, “glamping” yurts and modern campgrounds where you can build a toasty campfire. Many accommodations are still available for Valentine’s Day and February weekends. To learn more, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org. Overnight accommodations can be booked online or by calling 1-800-864-7275.
