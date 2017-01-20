Road work expected next week on I-85 in Troup County

A Georgia DOT contractor will begin a milling and inlay operation next week on I-85 north and southbound in Troup County. Weather permitting; work will be conducted Monday through Friday, Jan. 23-27, daily with single lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The service maintenance contract valued at $750,000 was awarded to Robinson Construction Co. of Columbus.
When an existing asphalt pavement has a sound foundation yet needs some rehabilitation work on the uppermost layers, mill and inlay techniques can provide excellent results, according to the DOT. Milling involves grinding down into the upper layer of the existing asphalt in order to remove any cracks, ruts and imperfections. Then a layer of inlay paving is placed on top of the milled surface, which fills any holes and levels it off. Finally, an asphalt overlay is placed on top to finish the process.
Work will require daily, single lane closures from the Alabama/Georgia state line to mile marker 8. Lane closures will be limited to 2 mile increments. Motorists should watch for and be aware of personnel and equipment relocating often.
“These maintenance service contracts, and many more like it yet to come, are proof that suitable funding for roadway maintenance can help sustain our roadways and provide a smoother and safer ride for all users throughout central Georgia,” said Michael Presley, District Engineer at the DOT office in Thomaston.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
