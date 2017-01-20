Big Read lecture about Carson McCullers postponed

The lecture about author and Columbus native Carson McCullers by New Yorker magazine staff writer Hilton Als that was scheduled for next week at the Columbus Museum has been postponed.
The Jan. 25 lecture was supposed to start the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries’ series of events for the 2017 Big Read, which will celebrate and analyze McCullers’ classic debut novel, “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,” published in 1940.
CVL fund development and marketing coordinator Tiffany Wilson said in a news release that Als’ lecture was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and organizers are working to reschedule it.
The selection of “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” as this year’s Big Read coincides with the centennial of McCullers’ birth in Columbus.
For a complete list of events, in partnership with the Columbus State University Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians and other cultural organizations in Columbus, click here.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments