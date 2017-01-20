This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | December 14 - December 20

1. Entire Cottonmouths team transported to Illinois hospital after bus crash
A charter bus carrying the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team crashed Thursday afternoon on an interchange ramp between I-74 and I-55, about 20 miles from Peoria, Ill. 23 members of the hockey team and staff were treated for a variety of injuries. Three of the injuries were serious, but not life threatening, said OFS St. Francis Medical Center spokeswoman Stacy Campbell.
2. Columbus police say teenage girl killed in possible revenge shooting
Columbus police said Tuesday afternoon that the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl may have been in retaliation for the killing of 22-year-old Dominique Devonte Horton near Cusseta Road and 32nd Avenue. Maj. Gil Slouchick said Destiny Nelson was not involved in the Jan. 5 slaying of Horton. He said police believe Nelson’s death was a case of mistaken identity. Nelson was shot and killed late Monday night at Bull Creek Apartments.
3. Muscogee County School Board decides name of Columbus arts school
The name of the arts school in Columbus will honor two women whose work became world-famous and made their hometown proud: blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers. It will be called the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts. In a 5-4 vote Tuesday night, the Muscogee County School Board approved the alternative proposal after voting down in 4-5 split the recommendation from District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green, who brought the board the suggested name from a committee: “Midtown Columbus School of the Arts.”
4. Nominees announced for 2017 Muscogee County teacher of the year
The 56 nominees for the Muscogee County School District 2017 Teacher of the Year award were announced Thursday. The staff of each MCSD school nominated a teacher to compete for the award. The foundation’s selection committee will evaluate their applications and will choose semifinalists to interview and finalists to observe teaching before announcing the winner during the May 4 gala in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
5. Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to make way for new Hampton Inn
Plans for the new downtown Columbus Hampton Inn have changed in the past two months as the company developing the project is moving forward with the project. Original plans for the hotel oo Broadway called for renovation of the former Aaron’s Rents building, combined with new construction on the rear of the property closer to Front Avenue. The revised plans call for demolition of the existing four-story brick structure.
