Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoochee Valley until Sunday

More severe weather and the threat of tornadoes are possible in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley through Saturday and early Sunday, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said.
“We are in one of those systems where we are getting multiple rounds of severe threats,” said Kyle Thien, a forecaster for the National Weather Service. “ Saturday and into Sunday, it will be best not to let our guard down. Just to be safe, you guys could be getting a couple of more rounds from overnight into Sunday.”
As systems move through the area, Thien said there is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms with 60 to 70-mph winds in isolated locations. “Significant tornadoes are going to be possible as well as large hail,” he said.
Harris County was under a tornado warning as a system moved through the area in the morning. The alert was issued to warn the public that severe thunderstorms with tornadoes were imminent or occurring . It also can be issued after a tornado or funnel cloud has been spotted by the public or law enforcement personnel but none was reported.
At least 37 counties remain under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. They include Chattahoochee, Muscogee, Harris, Meriwether, Talbot, Marion, Stewart, Taylor, Sumter, Troup, Macon, Spalding, Upson, Pike, Webster, Lamar and Schley in West Central Georgia.
Just before 11 a.m., Thien said residents can expect light rain for about two hours before the next round of thunderstorms rolled through the area.
“It will be clear until the overnight hour then more rounds of more severe weather from midnight to 6 a.m.,” he said.
