City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterfield neighborhood

In 2014, it seemed the Winterfield neighborhood was being abandoned by city leaders.
First, residents lost the Garrard Center, a Girls Inc. facility on Clover Lane that had served the area for 40 years. A few months later, they lost a planned NeighborWorks Columbus senior housing project that was moved to Beallwood.
“That was a big letdown, and no one stepped forward to help us,” said the Rev. Willie Phillips, of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs, in a 2015 Ledger-Enquirer interview.
Now, three years later, the city is trying to revitalize the area through a Winterfield Community Improvement Project.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said the effort began about six months ago in response to a letter that city officials received from neighborhood pastors asking them to clean up the area. He said city leaders took a bus tour through the neighborhood, assessed conditions, and began addressing the problems. The group consisted of Hugley, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, city councilors and department heads.
Hugley said each department contributed to a plan to improve the neighborhood. It includes:
▪ More police patrols
▪ Regular code inspections
▪ Installation and repair of street lights and signs
▪ Fire prevention inspections and smoke detector installations
▪ Maintenance of all rights-of-way and rain water collections
▪ Tree-planting and other beautification projects.
Since then, city leaders and residents have been meeting monthly for follow-up and dialogue. At the most recent meeting, Hugley announced that the city had purchased a five-parcel site that includes the notorious Club Majestic nightclub. The city plans to demolish the building and make the property available for development, he said.
“They’ve been working with us, we’ve been working together, and we’ve been getting good results,” Hugley said of the community improvement effort. “And it started with the citizens. They called on us, we came together and partnered, and now we’re moving forward.”
Stakeholders participating in the project include Amerigroup, NeighborWorks Columbus, Columbus Health Department, UGA Cooperate Extension, Columbus Housing Authority, Muscogee County School District, Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club and Trees Columbus Inc.
City Councilors Bruce Huff, Jerry “Pops” Barnes and Berry “Skip” Henderson have also been involved.
The Rev. Jesse Reese, of Macedonia Baptist Church on Cusseta Road, is one of the pastors who wrote the letter to city officials. He said residents are encouraged by the city’s response, and are trying to do their part.
“The city manager and his department heads have dedicated time to this area, and they’ve done a fantastic job,” he said. “And what we need to do as residents, as worshipers, as business owners, is just come together, ourselves, to keep them motivated and encouraged to continue doing what they’re doing.”
Upcoming meetings include:
• National Community Development Planning Meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 9 at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 350 30th Ave.
• National Community Development Celebration and Winterfield Community Cleanup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, at Martin Luther King Elementary School.
Winterfield, a neighborhood mostly associated with Cusseta Road, is a wedge-shaped area that sits inside the boundaries of Victory Drive to the south, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the north, and Brennan Road to the east. Phillips said it was once a thriving community, but jobs left the area, and it is now a blighted landscape with a crime-ridden reputation.
At last week’s meeting, Sgt. Clyde Brundage of the Columbus Police Department presented residents with 2015 Part I crime statistics from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. During that time period, the area had three homicides, one rape, eight robberies, 18 aggravated assaults, 31 burglaries, 29 larcenies, and 15 motor vehicle thefts, according to the report. Police are still compiling crime statistics for 2016, he said.
In 2014, NeighborWorks held a groundbreaking for the $1.4 million veterans housing project planned for Dawson Street, behind a trailer park notorious for drugs, violence and other criminal activity. The groundbreaking attracted several elected officials who promoted the project as one that would help revitalize the neighborhood.
But six months later NeighborWorks moved the project to Beallwood due to problems with infrastructure, according to developers. Cathy Williams, the organization’s executive director, also cited "reputational risks" such as crime that had to be considered.
The blow to the neighborhood occurred just a few months after Girls Inc. closed down the Garrard Center, which sits across the street from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Dorothy Hyatt, who was still Girls Inc. executive director at the time, said the building needed major repairs and the organization could no longer afford to keep the center open. The closing sparked a backlash from residents who marched and to raise money to save center, to no avail.
Phillips, who led the effort, said he has been out of commission for a few months because of back problems. But he has kept in contact with city officials, and he’s glad to see progress.
“I’ve got paperwork going all the way back to ’98 about trying to improve the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this a long time. We needed businesses in this community and we need jobs.”
