Atlanta Falcons fans enjoy win that sends team to Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons fan Taylor Finn said she almost cried as she watched her team beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 Sunday to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.
“Watching the Falcons is something I shared with my father who died when I was 14,” said the LaGrange, Ga. woman. “This is so special. It really means a lot to me.”
Finn was watching along with many others in a packed Mr. Wing Sports Grill and Bar on Woodruff Road in Columbus.
Another Falcons fan enjoying the action was Christopher Kelly, a soldier currently stationed at Fort Benning.
Kelly was waving a special Falcons towel he got when he attened the team’s playoff game against Seattle last week.
“Rise up, Rise up,” Kelly said.
He spoke of how he was deployed in Kuwait in 2012 when the Falcons fell short of reaching the Super Bowl.
“We fell short but we are not going to this time. Matt Ryan is going to the mountain top.”
He said he thought the score would be closer and was thrilled with the outcome.
The Super Bowl is in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments